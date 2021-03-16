Get a Controller and Chromecast Ultra When You Buy Google Stadia Premiere Edition for $60

Google Stadia Premiere Edition Image : Best Buy

Google Stadia Premiere Edition | $60 | Best Buy

Googl e Stadia isn’t doing terribly well. The cloud streaming service seemed like it was set for a significant expansion when it came to iOS, but Google has had some struggles since then. It recently fired around 150 developers as the service plans to move away from original games. There’s some serious restructuring happening behind the scenes to revitalize the service and that’s reflected in this deal. you can now grab the Premiere Edition of Google Stadia for $60, down from $100. That package includes a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. To be honest, even if you don’t care much about Stadia, this is a pretty good price for those t wo other things. It’s kind of a roundabout way to buy a new controller or Chromecast, but two birds, one stone. You can try out Google’s cloud streaming service while you’re at it, though you really don’t need to touch it to get something out of this deal.

