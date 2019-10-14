Get a Cleaner Bottom For a Rock Bottom Price

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Superior Bidet Washlet | $30 | Amazon

Christopher Columbus was a shitty person, who probably didn’t use a bidet. Don’t be like him. Take advantage of this sweet deal on a Superior Bidet Washlet. This one-day discount brings this particular bidet down to a low $30. This is an especially good deal considering this bidet typically sells from between $70-$90.

It has all the features you’d want from a modern bidet, including easy installation, feminine wash, and adjustable temperature.

Follow this link and you’ll get the promo code automatically applied to your account. This is only available today, so make sure to take advantage while you can. And as always, Columbus sucks.