Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Etch A Sketch | $6 | Walmart

You don’t need to be a little kid to enjoy this deal. To celebrate their 59th anniversary, you can get an Etch A Sketch for 59% off at Walmart, which brings the price down to $6.