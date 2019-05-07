Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s Powerline Lightning cables have long been reader favorites, and while various different iterations have since sprung, the original is still a great cable that’s both cheaper, nicer-feeling, and more durable than Apple’s version.



Today, the 6' long white model is down to just $8 on Amazon with Prime shipping, down from the $11 that you’d pay for every other color. If you own an iPhone or an iPad, and you won’t regret it.