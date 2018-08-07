Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no obvious flower-giving holiday coming up, but it’s never a bad time to give liven up your home, or make someone’s day, with a fresh bouquet. 1800Flowers this week is offering up a bouquet of Peruvian lilies for just $25, complete with a free vase. Or, double your flowers for just $10 more.

The only bummer is that shipping is $15, but click the “Yes, I want Free Shipping/No Service Charge for one year with Passport” option on the product page to sign up for Passport, and get free two-day shipping on all orders from 1800Flowers and its sister brands for just $20 for the first year (auto-renews at $30 thereafter). If you’re going to buy flowers just one more time in the next 12 months, it’s definitely worth it.