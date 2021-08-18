Halo: Infinite Collector Box | $30 | Best Buy

We’re all looking forward to playing the new Halo. It’s going to be like Splitgate but without the portal gun from Portal. To capitalize on this excitement, Culture Fly is trying to sell me this fun Halo swag. And you know what? I might just do it. Included is in the Halo: Infinite Collector Box is a Master Chief Art Print, a Halo hat, a Halo/Master Chief mug, an Energy Sword vinyl, a phone holder, pins, and socks. The game is not included, but honestly you should just be playing it through G ame Pass anyway so that’s a good thing. Best Buy has the Halo: Infinite Collector Box for $10 off.