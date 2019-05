Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It is time to jump on the Instant Pot bandwagon! You’re going to want to toss out all of your other kitchen appliances after you try this. Right now, you can get a black stainless steel 6 Qt. Instant Pot LUX60 for only $55 from Walmart. The Instant Pot is a six-in-one multi-use kitchen appliance that works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.