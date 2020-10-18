Get a Bio Bidet Toilet Seat With Heated Water And All the Other Bells and Whistles For Up to 67% Off Today

Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Bio Bidet Slim Edge | $25 | Amazon



Bio Bidet Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat | $209 | Amazon

Bio Bidet Bliss Smart Toilet Seat | $489 | Amazon

If you haven’t upgraded to a bidet yet, what are you doing with your life even? Spending a lot of money on toilet paper, I imagine. Get a more sustainable and economical change for your bathroom by upgrading to a Bio Bidet toilet seat! Today, several of their models are on sale at Amazon.

Advertisement

The best bang for your buck is the Bio Bidet Slim Two smart toilet seat, which is 30% off and down to $209 today. I have a Bio Bidet model very similar to this one and I love it. A model like this really offers all the bells and whistles you might be looking for: A heated toilet seat, heated water, multiple bidet modes, a self-cleaning nozzle, and a nightlight for your toilet to help you find your way to the bathroom easier at night. This particular model has a wireless remote to control it with.

If you want to splurge, the Bio Bidet Bliss smart toilet seat has been slashed down 67% to $489. That will get you the ultimate bidet seat which includes even more features, like a continuous stream of heated water and heated air drying.

Advertisement

If you are a beginner to bidets and don’t want to invest in a full seat just yet, the Bio Bidet SlimE dge attachment is down to just $25.

The bidet seat and attachment are easier to install than you might think, so why not take the plunge into a cleaner and more sustainable lifestyle today?

G/O Media may get a commission Tushy Spa Bidet $83