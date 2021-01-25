Get a Big RPG That'll Last All Winter With Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for $40

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | $40 | Amazon

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | $40 | Best Buy

Look, it’s going to be a long winter. We’re all going to be cooped up inside with not much to do other than game. You can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $40 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there’s some good reasons to double dip.