Get a Big Dose of Turn-Based Action With Gears Tactics for $20

Here we are at the end of 2020. What a ride it’s been folks. I would like to get off now. As always, it’s now the part of the year where we try to remember all the things that happened in gaming during 12 months of news. One thing that’s easy to forget is how big a year 2020 was for tactics games. Earlier this Spring, the niche genre had a huge moment with multiple high-profile releases coming out just as games like The Last of Us Part II were getting delayed. If you’re looking to revisit that brief trend, the digital version of Gears Tactics is $20 right now. The tactics game may be turn-based, but it’s still as action-packed as you might expect from a Gears game. Characters can do a lot more in one turn, making the game feel faster and more fluid than your average strategy game. For fans of the genre, it’s an exciting twist on an old classic filled with extremely large guns.