Get a Better View From Your Home Office With $195 off This Dell Monitor

Dell U2412M 24" UltraSharp monitor

Dell U2412M 24” UltraSharp monitor | $175 | B&H Photo

Whether you’ve adjusted to it or not, looking down at your laptop from your kitchen table all day isn’t conducive to good posture, and eventually it could take a toll. One way to avoid too much neck strain is to get a good monitor. They can get pricey, though, so finding the right one is tricky. Dell’s U2412M 24” UltraSharp monitor doesn’t offer the best resolution or the biggest screen, but at just $175 today at B&H Photo, it’s a relatively affordable way to bring some extra screen space to your home office.

