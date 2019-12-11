Get a Baby Yoda Sipping Soup Pop Socket For 50% Off

The Child Cup Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The Child Cup | $7.50 | Pop Sockets

Hello, I am here to once again remind you that the only thing that matters in 2019 is Baby Yoda. Disney and Star Wars bid to get us to waste all of our money on Baby Yoda merch is a success. Here’s your newest product to dump your money into – a PopSockets . Thankfully, this The Child Cup PopGrip is 50% ($7.50). Yes, you can have little Yoda sipping soup and looking shady attached to your phone 24/7.