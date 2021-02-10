Get a 70" Insignia 4K TV for $500 and Watch Ted Lasso On It

70" Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV Image : Best Buy

70" Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV | $500 | Best Buy

Everyone keeps telling me to watch Ted Lasso, the delightful Apple TV+ show about Jason Sudeikis coaching a soccer team. Of course, the only struggle there is that I don’t have Apple TV+. Well, here’s one very roundabout way to solve that problem. Best Buy currently has Insignia’s 70" 4K Smart Fire TV down to $500 and it comes with three free months of Apple TV+. Problem solved! Okay, you shouldn’t buy a 70" TV just to get an Apple TV+ subscription. But you could get one to upgrade your home set up, unifying all your streaming apps into one device. With a 70" 4K screen and 60Hz refresh rate, it’s a solid all around option for gaming, movies, and Ted Lasso.