It's all consuming.
Get a 65" TV With Dolby Vision and Local Dimming For Just $460

Shep McAllister
Refurb TCL 65" 4K TV With Dolby Vision and Local Dimming | $460 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister
TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade for all of the new fall TV shows, or just your nightly Netflix coma, the 65" is down to $460 right now, if you can live with a refurb of last year’s model.

$460 is a really good price for just about any 65" TV, let alone one with local dimming and Dolby Vision. It also comes with a 90 day warranty to ease your concerns, in case anything’s extra wonky.

