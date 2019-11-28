It's all consuming.
Get a 65" 4K TV With Roku Built-in For $280

Gerardo Rocha, Jr
Element 65" 4K Roku Smart TV | $280 | Target
Graphic: Gerardo Rocha, Jr
Element 65" 4K Roku Smart TV| $280 | Target

Let’s be real here, the only reason you want to buy the Element 65" 4K Roku Smart TV is the price to size ratio. Element TV’s are not exactly stellar in any capacity, it’s pretty huge and that’s its biggest selling point. While it does support HDR10 and comes with Roku built-in, don’t expect picture quality or a feature set that will blow you away.

This is likely the best price you’ll see for a 65 inch set during this Black Friday and we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to pick this up largely due to its size.

