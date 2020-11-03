Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a 60-Piece Magnetic Building Blocks Set for Just $20

Blazing Studio 60-Piece Magnetic Building Blocks | $20 | SideDeal
Blazing Studio 60-Piece Magnetic Building Blocks | $20 | SideDeal

These colorful, translucent, snap-together magnetic building blocks have been one of my son’s all-time favorite and most-used toys over the years. He discovered them at a play place when he was only a couple years old, and once we got our own, he would routinely build elaborate buildings, bases, garages, and whatever else sparked his imagination.

Right now, SideDeal has a 60-pack of them for just $20. They’re made by Blazing Studio, so they’re essentially off-brand Magna-Tiles (which are pricey), but they have very positive reviews at Amazon. It’s a great and versatile gift for younger kids.

