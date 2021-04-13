Get a 5TB Game Drive for $100 Just in Time for PS5's New System Update

WD Black 5TB Game Drive 93XQU39 Image : Newegg

WD Black 5TB Game Drive | $100 | Newegg | Use code 93XQU39

Tomorrow, the PlayStation 5 will get it’s first major system update. That improves USB hard drive support for the system, allowing players to finally store PS5 games on an external drive. You won’t be able to play games off the drive, but at least you’ll be able to get them off the system’s limited internal storage . If you’re looking to invest in a new game drive, you can get WD Black’s 5TB one for $100 at Newegg. Just use the promo code 93XQU39 at checkout. Put Demon’s Souls on it and never play it again. Lock it away forever. That’s the only way you can truly beat it.

