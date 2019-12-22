Get a $58 NutriBullet Blender Before New Year's and Enjoy Some Green Smoothies

NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece Blender Gold Box

Photo : Amazon

NutriBullet Blender Gold Box | Amazon

Does your New Year’s resolution include eating better? Here’s your chance to make some excellent protein shakes and green smoothies with ease. When you shop the NutriBullet Blender Gold Box on Amazon, you can get a 13-piece blender set. The Pro and NB9 models are on sale, all for $58 in a number of colors.



The NutriBullet has 900W of power, is easy to load and use, and simple to clean. It will pulverize nuts, seeds, hard fruits, kale, and more. So, you can drink all of the healthy smoothies your heart (health) desires.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

