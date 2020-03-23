Get a 500GB Crucial Portable SSD for an All-Time Low $80

Crucial 500GB Solid-State Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Crucial 500GB Solid-State Drive | $80 | Amazon

A solid-state drive can speed up big file transfers or game load times, and they’re much more reliable than the cheaper mechanical ones. They’re pricey, but not if you buy them during sales like this: Amazon is offering a 500GB portable Crucial SSD for $80, representing $40 in savings. It supports USB 3.2 with both USB-C and USB-A ports for ultimate versatility. That also means it gets its power from the USB connection, so it’s truly portable.

The price on this one rarely dips, and this is the lowest we’ve seen to date, so you absolutely should take advantage if you don’t need something that goes inside a mid-tower. It works with pretty much any manner of PC and anything that supports external USB hard drives, including gaming consoles, tablets, and smartphones.