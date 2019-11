Westinghouse 50" Smart Roku TV | $150 | Best Buy



This deal won’t last long enough to make it to Thanksgiving dinner. Right now, you can get a Westinghouse 50" Smart Roku TV for just $150 at Best Buy . That is $250 off! You’ll see everything on this TV in crystal clear 4K HDR. Watch your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, thanks to the Roku.