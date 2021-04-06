Get a $50 Nintendo Gift Card for $45 and Finally Save Money on First-Party Switch Games

$50 Nintendo Gift Card 93XQS98 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

$50 Nintendo Gift Card | $45 | Newegg | Use code 93XQS98



You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $45 today at Newegg when using the promo code 93XQS98. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $5 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for reve aling this.

Advertisement