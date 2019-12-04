It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media Deals

Get a $50 Amazon Gift Card With a Microsoft Office 365 Home Subscription, Today Only

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
72
Save
Microsoft Office 365 Home Yearlong Subscription Plus $50 Amazon Gift Card | $100 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Microsoft Office 365 Home Yearlong Subscription Plus $50 Amazon Gift Card | $100 | Amazon

Get access to Microsoft’s entire Office suite for a year plus a $50 Amazon gift card for just $100. With this bundle, you’ll get premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, OneNote and Outlook, plus 1TB of OneDrive storage.

Advertisement

That $50 gift card is nearly as useful as a cash rebate. And when you consider that the Microsoft Office 365 subscription costs $100 a year normally, this is ostensibly 50% off.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means, this discount will only stick around until the end of the day, or sold out. So put that credit card to work and order it now.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Pick Up a Digital Copy of Breath of the Wild for Just $40

Pick Up This $27 Echo Dot and Smart Plug Bundle To Automate Your Holiday String Lights

Save $80 on This Speedy Samsung NVMe M.2 SSD

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts