It's all consuming.
Get a 50" 4K Westinghouse TV With Roku for $250

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Westinghouse 50&quot; 4K Roku Smart TV | $250 | Best Buy
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Outside of forthcoming Black Friday specials, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals of the holiday shopping season. This 50" 4K Westinghouse TV is only $250 today following a $100 price drop. It supports HDR 10 for enhanced color and brightness in supported content, and with the Roku smart platform, you’ll have thousands of apps controllable with your voice via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Quentyn Kennemer

