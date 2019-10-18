It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Get a 5-Pack of OPI Nail Polish For Just $17

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.4K
1
OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish | $17 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJOPI
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish | $17 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJOPI

If you’re looking to stock up on nail polish, now is your chance. You can get an OPI 5-Pack Nail Polish for only $17 from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJOPI. That’s a great price since ann individual bottle of OPI nail polish will typically run between $6 and $13 in stores, depending on the finish and color.

Advertisement

It just says “assorted colors,” so we can’t actually promise you which colors you’re going to get, but OPI is good polish as far as nail polish goes.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Friday's Best Deals: Scrabble, Modern Love, Legendary Headphones, and More
Summer Vibes Are Still Going Strong at Nordstrom Rack's Tommy Bahama Flash Sale
Get a Pair of Stretch Denim Jeans From Jachs Before You Gain Holiday Weight

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as an associate commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts