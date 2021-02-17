Get a 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSD Card for Just $45 at Amazon

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card | $45 | Amazon
If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch or have another microSD-supporting device that’s increasingly tight on storage, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering this meaty 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for a mere $45.
That’s a huge chunk of storage for a smartphone, camera, or Switch, and is a few bucks lower than this card has been hovering at lately. Not bad for a card that launched at $250 a couple years back!
