Get a 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSD Card for Just $45 at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card Image : Andrew Hayward

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card | $45 | Amazon



If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch or have another microSD-supporting device that’s increasingly tight on storage, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering this meaty 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for a mere $45.



That’s a huge chunk of storage for a smartphone, camera, or Switch, and is a few bucks lower than this card has been hovering at lately. Not bad for a card that launched at $250 a couple years back!

Advertisement