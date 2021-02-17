It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSD Card for Just $45 at Amazon

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
If you’re running out of space on your Nintendo Switch or have another microSD-supporting device that’s increasingly tight on storage, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering this meaty 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card for a mere $45.

That’s a huge chunk of storage for a smartphone, camera, or Switch, and is a few bucks lower than this card has been hovering at lately. Not bad for a card that launched at $250 a couple years back!

