It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Get a 33-Foot-Long String of Fairy Lights For Only $6

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.7K
Save
MINGER Fairy String Light, 33 Feet | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 6YZLHHYR
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

MINGER Fairy String Light, 33 Feet | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 6YZLHHYR

Still haven’t gotten Christmas lights for your home? What the hell are you waiting for? Snag a 33-foot-long strand of MINGER Fairy String Lights for only $6 when you use promo code 6YZLHHYR. The LED lights come with a two-way control that you can use with your smartphone. The lights have eight scene modes, can operate on a dimmer and timer, and are even IP67 waterproof.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Wednesday's Best Deals: Olivers Mystery Boxes, Apple AirPods Pro, Zippo Hand Warmers, and More

Keep Your Hands From Freezing Off With This $11 Zippo Hand Warmer

Save 50% On Some Awesome Activewear With An Olivers Mystery Box

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts