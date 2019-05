Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you have a strong desire to shoot your friends in the face... with a water gun, you’re in luck. For no better reason than fun, you can get a 30 pack of Super Z Outlet Mini Colorful Squirt Water Guns for only $12. If you don’t want this for yourself, it also is a great party favor for your children’s birthday parties during the summer.