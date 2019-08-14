Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

T-fal Professional Total Nonstick 3-Piece Cookware Set | $50 | Amazon



Stop wasting money on cookware that claims to be nonstick, but constantly forces you to scrub food scraps off the pain. You can snag a 3-piece T-fal Professional Total Nonstick 3-Piece Cookware Set for $50 on Amazon. It includes an 8-inch pan, 10.25-inch pan, and a 12.5-inch pan.

T-fal cookware is nonstick, as well as scratch-resistant, so you can really go to town on these pans. The set features T-fal’s Thermo Spot heat indicator, which signals when a pan is perfectly preheated. It is even oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.