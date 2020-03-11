It's all consuming.
Get A 3-Pack of Bento Boxes For $20

Ignacia
Glass Bento Boxes | $20 | Amazon | Lightning deal
For now until it disappears, you can get three sleek bento boxes for a decent $20. The bento boxes are great to portion out your food if you’re into fitness, or they can keep your snacks divided if you’ve decided somewhere along the way that you absolutely can’t have any food touching.

These containers are oven, microwave, and freezer-safe, so you’ll be able to heat up or store food to your liking. You’ll even get a cute little cutlery lid to hold your fork and knife when you’re on the go. It’s also dishwasher-safe because who likes to wash dishes by hand anymore? Not I. Anyway, grab this deal before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

