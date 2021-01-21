Get a 2TB External Hard Drive for $60 and Store All Your Darkest Secrets In It

2TB WD External Hard Drive Image : Best Buy

How much storage does one human being need? In the past, we’ve seen Best Buy discount 16TB external hard drives that look like the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey. That seems like overkill for most people, but 2TB f storage ? Now we’re talking. Best Buy currently has a 2TB WD Easy store external hard drive on sale for $60. It’s the perfect size for more casual PC users who want a cheap way to store years worth of files, music, games, you name it! Hell, maybe you have dark secrets you need to squirrel away. What kinds of secrets? For the love of God, don’t tell me! What were you thinking? ! Lock that forbidden knowledge away in this little hard drive and never speak of it to another human again.