It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsStorage

Get a 2TB External Hard Drive for $60 and Store All Your Darkest Secrets In It

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
294
Save
2TB WD External Hard Drive | $60 | Best Buy
2TB WD External Hard Drive | $60 | Best Buy
Image: Best Buy
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

2TB WD External Hard Drive | $60 | Best Buy

How much storage does one human being need? In the past, we’ve seen Best Buy discount 16TB external hard drives that look like the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey. That seems like overkill for most people, but 2TB f storage? Now we’re talking. Best Buy currently has a 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive on sale for $60. It’s the perfect size for more casual PC users who want a cheap way to store years worth of files, music, games, you name it! Hell, maybe you have dark secrets you need to squirrel away. What kinds of secrets? For the love of God, don’t tell me! What were you thinking?! Lock that forbidden knowledge away in this little hard drive and never speak of it to another human again.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter