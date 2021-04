GET A 24 PACK OF MONSTER FOR $25, HELL YEAH BROTHER, I'M AMPED UP

24-Pack of Monster Energy Drink Image : Amazon

24-Pack of Monster Energy Drink | $25 | Amazon | Clip coupon + subscribe & save

WHAT’S UP YOU ABSOLUTE BABIES. DID YOU COME HERE FOR DEALS TODAY? “OH I WOULD LIKE TO GET A VACUUM FOR CHEAP. ” GET OUT OF HERE WITH THAT CRAP. I’VE GOT THE ONLY DEAL THAT MATTERS TODAY. YOU CAN GET A 24 PACK OF MONSTER ENERGY DRINK FOR $25 WHEN YOU SUBSCRIBE & SAVE AT AMAZON AND CLIP THE COUPON. ARE YOU HEARING ME? THAT’S 24 CANS OF MONSTER EVERY MONTH FOR 25 SMACKAROONIES. I JUST DRANK 24 MONSTERS TO TEST THIS DEAL AND I AM PSYCHED UP. I FEEL SO POWERFUL. NOBODY CAN KILL ME. I WANT YOU TO PUNCH ME IN THE HEAD. NO IT’S OKAY I WON’T FEEL IT. I JUST NEED THE ADRENELINE. YEAH HELL YEAH LET’S GO. I THINK I AM GOING TO PASS OUT N