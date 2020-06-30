It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a $200 Gift Card When You Buy the Samsung Galaxy A51 on Visible

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
$200 Gift Card w/ Samsung Galaxy A51 Purchase | $408 | Visible

Needed a good reason to give Visible a try? We’d say getting a $200 gift card with your purchase of one of the best mid-range phones on the market qualifies. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is on tap for $408, or $17 per month for qualified buyers.

Factoring in the Mastercard virtual account you’ll get after your first two months, you’re essentially paying just above $200 for a smartphone with a 6.5" Super AMOLED display, a 48MP quad camera, in-display fingerprint, octa-core Exynos performance with 4GB of RAM, and more, all running on Verizon’s 4G LTE network through Visible’s no-nonsense plans. Check it out at Visible.

