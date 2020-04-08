It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Get a $200 5.2K GoPro Fusion Camera for Whenever Earth Reopens

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja DEals
Kinja DEalsDealsGoProGoPro Deals
496
Save
GoPro Fusion 5.2K Camera | $200 | B&amp;H Photo
GoPro Fusion 5.2K Camera | $200 | B&H Photo
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

GoPro Fusion 5.2K Camera | $200 | B&H Photo

Whether you love hitting the slopes or trekking the mountains, a GoPro is perfect for capturing your exploits in the elements. Sure, you can’t go and do much of that stuff right now, but this lockdown is bound to end eventually (right?) and it’s hard to beat B&H Photo’s current price on the GoPro Fusion. It’s going for $200, which is $100 cheaper than Best Buy has it, and loads more down from the $600 MSRP.

Advertisement

The GoPro Fusion supports spherical 5.2K video recording at 30 frames per second, and if that isn’t smooth enough, there’s a still-impressive 3K mode with 60 frames per second available. You can use it on land, in the air, and under the sea thanks to its waterproof design. Other neat features include built-in GPS, voice control, and 360-degree audio capture.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Light Up The Outdoors With a Pair of $16 LED Bulb Lights

Get a 1080p 32" HP Monitor for Your Work From Home Space, Just $150

This Amazon-Exclusive Zelda-themed Switch Controller is $15 for its First Discount Ever

Charge Literally Everything With an Anker Powerport 10 Wall Charger