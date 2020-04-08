Get a $200 5.2K GoPro Fusion Camera for Whenever Earth Reopens

GoPro Fusion 5.2K Camera Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

GoPro Fusion 5.2K Camera | $200 | B&H Photo

Whether you love hitting the slopes or trekking the mountains, a GoPro is perfect for capturing your exploits in the elements. Sure, you can’t go and do much of that stuff right now, but this lockdown is bound to end eventually (right?) and it’s hard to beat B&H Photo’s current price on the GoPro Fusion. It’s going for $200, which is $100 cheaper than Best Buy has it, and loads more down from the $600 MSRP.

Advertisement

The GoPro Fusion supports spherical 5.2K video recording at 30 frames per second, and if that isn’t smooth enough, there’s a still-impressive 3K mode with 60 frames per second available . You can use it on land, in the air, and under the sea thanks to its waterproof design. Other neat features include built-in GPS, voice control, and 360-degree audio capture.