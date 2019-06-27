Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

T-Fal Easy Care Non-Stick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set | $60 | Walmart

Has the cookware set you bought in college seen better days? If you like to cook, but like sticking to a budget even more, you’re in luck. You can get the T-Fal Easy Care Non-Stick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set for $20 off at Walmart. T-Fal cookware has Thermo-Spot, a unique heat indicator which shows when the pan is properly heated.

The 20-piece set comes with an 8" fry pan, a 10.5" fry pan, a 10.25" square griddle, an egg wonder, a 5-qt. jumbo cooker with a lid, 5-qt. Dutch oven with a lid, a 1-qt. covered saucepan, a 2-qt. covered saucepan, a 3-qt covered sauce, a 9"x12" cookie sheet, and five nylon tools. You can get either the gray or red set for $60 each.