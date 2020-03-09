Get A 20-Pack Of Fullstar Food Storage Containers For Only $28

Fullstar Food Storage Containers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Fullstar Food Storage Containers | $28 | Amazon



Listen. Everyone eats. And sometimes, you need places to house some yummy leftovers. For that I have a solution — a hefty 20-pack of food storage containers. With six different sizes and four handy dressing cups, I think you’ll be good to go in terms of things to hold your food. The best part about these hard plastic, transparent containers (besides the $28 price tag) is that they are completely dish washer, microwave, and freezer-safe! Not to mention they’re leakproof thanks to the hinge-locking system, so you won’t have to worry about the containers messing up your nice bag or big cleanups! I’d grab a pack before they’re gone, y’all!