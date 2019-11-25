Get a $20 Copy of the LEGO Harry Potter Collection For Switch Ahead of Black Friday

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nintendo Switch | $20 | Amazon

If you don’t know that Black Friday is days away, you’re lucky. It is madness in the D eals World . Try not to lose an arm fighting someone in stores for a discounted Nintendo Switch. If you already own one, you can get a good deal on the LEGO Harry Potter Collection before Black Friday . The game is marked down by $10 right now Amazon. The collection includes two games on one cartridge, Years 1-4 and Years 5-7. Good luck battling Voldemort!