Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re getting ready for a trip this summer, don’t wait until the last minute to make sure your luggage is up to par. If you’ve been lugging the same suitcase on every trip for the last 10 years, it is probably time to say goodbye. Right now, you can get up to 55% off AmazonBasics Luggage and Travel. So, not only can get you two a two-piece softside luggage set for only $63, but you can also choose from a variety of different umbrella colors between $12 and $14.