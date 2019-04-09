Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are a lot of products out there that claim to zap your zits, but Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion stands alone. This cult-favorite spot treatment is renowned for its ability to banish a breakout and calm skin down, and today, you can score a two-pack for just $25 — a great deal, when you consider that a single vial usually goes for $17.

You’ll notice that the solution in the bottle is separated: the pink clay-like substance at the bottom is topped with a clear liquid. DO NOT shake it up. Instead, use the Drying Lotion to dry out any pimples before bed by dipping a Q-tip into the pink stuff, then dabbing the paste-like concoction onto the zit. The offending blemish should be gone by morning.