Get $30 off a 1TB Samsung SSD, Today Only

Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Samsung
Samsung 1TB QVO 860 SSD | $100 | Amazon Gold Box

You can add 1TB of solid state Samsung memory to your PC for $100 after a $30 discount on Samsung’s 860 QVO model. That’s the daily Gold Box deal featured at Amazon today. This is a 2.5" SATA 3 drive that can fit in either desktop or laptop. With 100/90 MB/s of read/write speed, it’ll run laps around any mechanical drive you have, so be sure to upgrade if your PC could use a big, cheap speed boost.

Quentyn Kennemer

