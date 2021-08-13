Super Mario Bluetooth Speaker | $17 | Best Buy

Mario is a Bluetooth speaker now. He is here to be your DJ. I’m not sure what Nintendo was thinking because I can play anything I want from this little dude. I can listen to the Black Eyed Peas if I want. And not just the good stuff. There’s nothing stopping me from listening to the two albums before Elephunk. Nintendo cannot stop me. They decided to license Mario’s likeness to this Bluetooth speaker without fully understanding the ramifications. So excuse me while I go blast some Black Eyed Peas tracks that don’t even have Fergie on it.