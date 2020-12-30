It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech Deals

Get a $15 Newegg Gift Card When You Buy an Oculus Quest 2

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
231
Save
Oculus Quest 2 64GB + $15 Newegg Gift Card | $300 | Newegg
Oculus Quest 2 64GB + $15 Newegg Gift Card | $300 | Newegg
Image: Newegg
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Oculus Quest 2 64GB + $15 Newegg Gift Card | $300 | Newegg

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing an Oculus Quest 2, here’s another small incentive to do so. Newegg is giving out a $15 Newegg gift card when you buy a 64GB Oculus Quest 2. It’s a small little gesture, but hey, why not, right? The Oculus Quest 2 is a standout standalone VR headset that feels like the best evolution of the technology yet. You’ll have to stomach using a Facebook account as your log-in (a fact that our users, and myself, are especially wary of), but it’s otherwise a really easy way to experience VR. The Quest 2 can be linked to your PC so it can run games like Half-Life: Alyx as well, so it’s a pretty flexible device for anyone trying to try out VR at a pretty low price.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter