Get a $15 Newegg Gift Card When You Buy an Oculus Quest 2

Oculus Quest 2 64GB + $ 15 Newegg Gift Card | $300 | Newegg

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing an Oculus Quest 2, here’s another small incentive to do so. Newegg is giving out a $15 Newegg gift card when you buy a 64GB Oculus Quest 2. It’s a small little gesture, but hey, why not, right? The Oculus Quest 2 is a standout standalone VR headset that feels like the best evolution of the technology yet. You’ll have to stomach using a F acebook account as your log-in (a fact that our users, and myself, are especially wary of), but it’s otherwise a really easy way to experience VR. The Quest 2 can be linked to your PC so it can run games like Half-Life: Alyx as well, so it’s a pretty flexible device for anyone trying to try out VR at a pretty low price.