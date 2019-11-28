Get a $14 Switch Carrying Case, and More Switch Accessories, in UGREEN's Sale

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Accessory manufacturer UGREEN is running a sale on Switch accessories and some are hitting dirt cheap prices. This Switch carrying case with space for your power adapter, dock, and plenty of cartridges and cables is just $14 when you use the coupon code 7XH7UT8H. A couple of Switch Lite carrying cases are also on sale with their respective coupon codes above. They also have a screen protector or grip cover for your Joy-Cons, which don’t require a coupon code at all.

