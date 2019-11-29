It's all consuming.
Get a 13" MacBook Air For $650, Today Only

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Black Friday Deals
13" Macbook Air | $650 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
13" Macbook Air | $650 | Amazon

Looking to join the Apple family officially? Get on the MacBook train. Right now, you can snag a 13" Macbook Air with 8GB RAM and 128GD SSD Storage (words and letters you hopefully understand) for only $650. That is the lowest price this has ever been on Amazon. It’s $30 below the previous lowest price. So what are you waiting for? Someone you know and love must have a MacBook on their Christmas list.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, meaning that the prices are for today only, while supplies last.

