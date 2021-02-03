Get a 12TB Hard Drive for $190 and Never Worry About Storage Again

WD Easystore 12TB Hard Drive Image : Best Buy

I remember the first time I heard that you could buy a terabyte of storage. At the time, I thought “wow, that’s all the space you would ever need.” Lo and behold, it wasn’t. These days, it doesn’t take too long to fill up a 1TB hard drive. If you download a lot of games, make videos, or just enjoy media in any way, there’s a chance you’re going to fill it up quicker than you’d hope. Well, 12TB is the new 1TB. When I look at this WD Easy store drive, I once again find myself feeling like no one will ever need more space. I’m sure I will feel like a dummy in 10 years when owning a 20TB drive is the norm, but for now, I live in bliss thinking that my storage woes are solved. You can grab a 12TB WD drive from Best Buy today for $190.