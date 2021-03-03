Get a Mini Projector for $80 and Project Your Movies Onto Your Favorite Wall

Vankyo Leisure 3W Mini Projector Image : Best Buy

Vankyo Leisure 3W Mini Projector | $80 | Best Buy

We recently asked our readers to tell us their favorite projectors and it’s clear that a really good one will run you over $1,000. That’s not exactly cost-friendly if you’re just hoping to try one out casually. If you want to test the waters without going all out, Vankyo’s Leisure 3W Mini Projector is currently down to $80 at Best Buy. This portable, bluetooth system can be hooked up to any mobile device and project your screen with ease. It’ll work with screens anywhere from 33" to 176" (thanks to our readers for pointing out that despite the listing saying it’s a 1080p projector, it’ll ultimately scale images down to 480p) . The portability is really the key selling point here. The idea that you could just move this to different rooms in your house without hassle or take it to a friend’s place easily once you can do that again is certainly appealing. It’s a good starter option for those looking to see if a switch to projector life is right for them.