Get a 1080p 32" HP Monitor for Your Work From Home Space, Just $150

HP 32" 1080p IPS Monitor (Refurbished) | $150 | Woot

A gaming monitor this isn’t, but Woot has refurbished 32" HP monitors for $150, which is loads cheaper than you’ll find it anywhere else—used or otherwise. It sports a 1080p IPS LED-backlit panel with 6-million-to-1 contrast ratio.

Its 5ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate aren’t ideal for gaming, but it’s certainly usable for anyone without esports aspirations. (Note: Your only display connection options are HDMI and VGA, which may affect compatibility with features like FreeSync.) And while a 32" monitor is likely much more than many work-from-home setups need, it’s hard to pass on the value.