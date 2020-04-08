It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get a 1080p 32" HP Monitor for Your Work From Home Space, Just $150

Quentyn Kennemer
A gaming monitor this isn’t, but Woot has refurbished 32" HP monitors for $150, which is loads cheaper than you’ll find it anywhere else—used or otherwise. It sports a 1080p IPS LED-backlit panel with 6-million-to-1 contrast ratio.

Its 5ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate aren’t ideal for gaming, but it’s certainly usable for anyone without esports aspirations. (Note: Your only display connection options are HDMI and VGA, which may affect compatibility with features like FreeSync.) And while a 32" monitor is likely much more than many work-from-home setups need, it’s hard to pass on the value.

