Get a $100 Xbox Gift Card for $90 and Put That Extra $10 Towards More Xbox Games

$100 Xbox Gift Card EMCEHHU35 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

$100 Xbox Gift Card | $90 | Newegg | Use code EMCEHHU35

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCEHHU35 at checkout to get it for $90 . A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.