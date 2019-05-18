Do you like the idea of camping but avoid it because you refuse to spend half a day setting up a tent? Now you don’t have to waste your time, thanks to Coleman. Right now, you can get a Coleman Cabin Camping Tent with Instant Setup for the lowest price ever on Amazon. The tent is said to set up in just one minute and can comfortably sleep up to 10 people.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.