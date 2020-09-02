Get a 10-Pack of Protective Face Shields for 50% Off! [Exclusive]

ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.

No matter how much y’all gripe and groan on here, COVID-19 is still out there, killing people. Not to sound morbid, but it’s true. Face shields can be a great way to increase protection from the virus, especially when used with a mask. They’re also handy if you’re around folks all day for your job. MQDirect has a deal on a 10-pack of face shields for only $15 with the exclusive code KINJASHIELDS! That’s 50% off the original price of $30. So protect yourself and other folks from germs. What are you waiting for?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

