Get 80% Off Best of the Month Books with Amazon's Latest Kindle eBook Sale

Up to 80% off “Best of the Month” picks | Amazon



Oh yes dear readers, it’s Sunday. Let’s see what Amazon has on sale to add to our book backlog, shall we? For today only, you can grab Amazon’s “best of the month” picks for up to 80% off. What are the “best of the month”? What criteria did Amazon choose to pick these Kindle ebooks? I don’t know, but it did lead to some pretty good books being on sale.

There are a few stand-outs here as usual. Now, the first result I’m seeing is Woody Allen’s memoir, but I don’t don’t really recommend buying that one:

It’s your money , but it doesn’t sound like a great read. Instead, let’s look at some books you can buy instead, such as Murders and Metaphors: A Magical Bookstore Mystery (alliteration!) or The Economists Hour (money!).

As always with these Sunday sales, they only last until the end of the day, make sure to get what you want before the sale ends!